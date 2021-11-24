The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Sign Veteran WR After Tough Injury News

A closeup of a Jaguars football helmet.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some tough news about one of the team’s wide receivers.

Jamal Agnew, who had been becoming a larger part of the offense every week, suffered a season-ending injury. Agnew was placed on injured reserve on Monday after he suffered a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

He finished the season this season with 229 yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions. Unfortunately, he finally stepped into a significant role before the injury occurred.

With Agnew gone for the season, the Jaguars reportedly made a significant move to bolster the wide receiver corps. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing veteran wideout Jaydon Mickens.

Mickens spent the last few years as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did it all for the Buccaneers, playing both wide receiver and acting as a special teams ace.

He and Agnew have a similar skillset, so it’s possible he slides into a significant role in the offense.

Next up for Jacksonville is a contest against the Atlanta Faclons.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.