Jaguars Reportedly Sign Veteran WR After Tough Injury News

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some tough news about one of the team’s wide receivers.

Jamal Agnew, who had been becoming a larger part of the offense every week, suffered a season-ending injury. Agnew was placed on injured reserve on Monday after he suffered a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

He finished the season this season with 229 yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions. Unfortunately, he finally stepped into a significant role before the injury occurred.

With Agnew gone for the season, the Jaguars reportedly made a significant move to bolster the wide receiver corps. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing veteran wideout Jaydon Mickens.

After losing Jamal Agnew to a season-ending hip injury, the #Jaguars have signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster from the #Bucs practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2021

Mickens spent the last few years as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did it all for the Buccaneers, playing both wide receiver and acting as a special teams ace.

He and Agnew have a similar skillset, so it’s possible he slides into a significant role in the offense.

Next up for Jacksonville is a contest against the Atlanta Faclons.