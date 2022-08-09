Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie.

Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown.

It was there that Perry earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in 2019 and 2021--there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19--and was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year last fall.

In 20 games with the Bears, Perry threw for 5,972 yards. 45 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,129 yards and 15 scores.

A finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player at the FCS level, last season, Perry rejoins a Jaguars roster that also has quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter on its roster.

Lawrence is the unquestioned QB1, and Beathard should win the backup job, as long as he's healthy.

The best-case scenario for Perry is to beat out Luton and Sloter for the No. 3 quarterback spot and earn a place on the Jaguars' practice squad.