Jaguars Reportedly Worked Out Notable Tight End

Before the 2021 season even started, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew they’d be quite thin at tight end. Now that James O’Shaughnessy has been placed on injured reserve, that position group is in an even worse position.

The only health options at tight end for the Jaguars are Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell and Jacob Hollister. None of them have really made that much of an impact through the first two weeks of the regular season.

In an effort to bolster that position group, Jacksonville worked out veteran tight end Trey Burton this Thursday. It’s unclear at this time if he’s been offered a contract.

Burton played for Urban Meyer at Florida, so he knows what to expect from him. During his only season under Meyer, the versatile offensive weapon had 349 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards, 83 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Last season, Burton appeared in 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts. He had 28 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts also used him as a runner, as he finished the 2020 season with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Burton, 29, has proven that he can mold his game to any offensive system. In addition to having success with the Colts, he played a pivotal role on the Bears and Eagles.

If the Jaguars sign Burton to their active roster for the remainder of the season, he could be a solid target in the red zone for Trevor Lawrence.