Jaguars Rookie Had 2-Word Reaction To Leonard Fournette’s Decision

A Jacksonville Jaguars rookie had an interesting reaction to Leonard Fournette’s decision on Wednesday evening.

Fournette, who was released by Jacksonville earlier this week, signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick joins a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay team attempting to contend for a Super Bowl. He appears to be excited.

Jaguars rookie C.J. Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reacted on Instagram Live to Fournette’s decision.

“Free em,” he wrote.

Oh no CJ, what is you doing pic.twitter.com/g11yVukQYG — Dilla (@E_Dilla) September 3, 2020

It’s unclear what he meant by that, but some are interpreting it in a negative light.

Fournette did have positive things to say about Jacksonville on his way out.

“We have been through some up and downs but y’all have had my back through it all. You have my deepest respect and appreciation,” he tweeted, adding his thanks for the organization. “I would like to thank the Jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. To all my brothers in the locker room from 2017 until today, y’all are family for life. I wish each of you the absolute best in your careers. I am excited about what will come next for myself. Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated and ready to get to work.”

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.