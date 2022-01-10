Jaguars Running Back Has Telling Admission On Trevor Lawrence

To say that the 2021 season wasn’t good for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be a massive understatement.

He finished the season with 3,641 yards passing and with a dreadful TD/INT ratio of 12/17. That said, he did have his best game of the season on Sunday against the Colts.

Lawrence started out 11-for-11 completions-wise with a touchdown pass and finished the game with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Despite that strong performance, Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale said this season was a nightmare for Lawrence but was also very impressed with his leadership through the trying times.

“It was a nightmare season to have for a rookie, to have to deal with the things that we dealt with,” Ogunbowale said. “It had to be tough for him to deal with but he overcame it and was able to lead us and I’m looking forward to watching him in the future.”

Jacksonville will have to get this next coaching hire right, especially when it comes to Lawrence’s development.

The Jaguars finished 3-14 this season and need help at almost every position on offense.