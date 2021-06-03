Jaguars Send Clear Message About Possible London Move

Any concerns about the Jacksonville Jaguars potentially relocating to London were put to rest this Thursday morning, by a Twitter post from head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer shared concept art of the Jaguars’ new performance center. NFL insider Albert Breer believes Meyer signed a long-term deal with the Jaguars in large part because he was promised a new facility.

Shortly after Meyer revealed that Jacksonville is getting a new facility, CBS analyst Pete Prisco posted an important message about the future of the franchise.

“The Jaguars were never moving to London, despite the perception,” Prisco tweeted. “The new developments announced today show that won’t happen.”

The Jaguars were never moving to London, despite the perception. The new developments announced today show that won’t happen. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) June 3, 2021

Since the Jaguars are all in on building a winning team in Jacksonville, NFL fans across the pond will have to hope that another team relocates to London.

Jacksonville has been considered a losing franchise for almost a decade, but Meyer is bringing a championship culture to the locker room. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Jaguars players already know what the expectations are for an Urban Meyer-coached football team.

“My feel from him is that he’s very intense, focused, and wants to win but knows how to interact with his players,” Lawrence told The Spun. “He’s not just an all-football guy, you can have a normal conversation with him – which I appreciate. I think he has that balance that you need. But he knows when to lock in and everyone here knows the expectations.”

We’ll find out soon enough if Meyer is the right coach for the Jaguars.

[Pete Prisco]