Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon

As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future.

Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing with the Jaguars in a Twitter post.

Recently, Rourke worked out for 12 different NFL teams before ultimately deciding that the Jaguars were where he wanted to be.

TSN's Farhan Lalji has some further insight into what led to Rourke picking Jacksonville.

"Rourke met the full Jags staff when he worked out there in Dec," Lalji said. "Had a great advocate there in @HenryBurris. Felt they offered him a real shot at the #2 job in 2023, loved the system & stability in the organization. Offered guaranteed $ on 1st year & him the best chance to develop."

C.J. Beathard has been the Jaguars' No. 2 quarterback the last two seasons, but is set to be a free agent this offseason. Whether Beathard is back in Jacksonville or another veteran is brought in, it sounds like Rourke will have an opportunity to potentially beat them out to be Trevor Lawrence's backup.

In 10 games in the CFL in 2022, Rourke threw for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.