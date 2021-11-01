Jaguars Star Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered another brutal loss this past Sunday. And it’s starting to get under the players’ skins.

Speaking to the Jaguars website after yesterday’s 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Myles Jack called it “humiliating” to keep losing the way they have. He said that the losing is something the team wants no part of. Jack hinted that the team is struggling to cope with it.

“This is humiliating,” Jack said, via the team’s website. “It’s embarrassing and it’s not anything that anyone wants to be a part of. You know what I mean?”

Yesterday’s loss was arguably their worst of the season so far. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looked like Russell Wilson, going 20 of 24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

The seven points the Jaguars scored was their lowest total since November 2020.

Unfortunately for Myles Jack, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for this season at least.

The Jaguars currently rank in the bottom quarter of the league in both offense and defense.

Despite some promising performances from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his nine interceptions are among the worst in the league. And speaking of turnovers, the Jaguars rank dead last in turnovers forced with two.

2021 was always going to be a transition year for the Jaguars, and the growing pains are clearly hurting. We can only hope that those growing pains don’t drive away players from wanting to be a part of it moving forward.