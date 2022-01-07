Jaguars Star Has Telling Comment About Next Head Coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just two days away from ending one of their most miserable seasons ever. And much like last offseason, they’ll be starting this offseason looking for a new head coach.

But with the Jaguars preparing to kick their coaching search into high gear, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has some thoughts on what the team should want in a coach. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jack said the team needs “a leader of men” whose word “hold weight.”

“We just need No. 1, a leader of men,” Jack said, via the Florida Times-Union. “Somebody, when they say something, it holds weight. Like is everything detailed, you can tell like it is a finished product. No. 2, it’s got to be somebody who is just about ball. You know what I mean? It’s about winning. We just got to win. All that player-friendly and he’s a nice coach, we don’t really care about all that.”

That may be a subtle dig at his former head coach, Urban Meyer. The former Jaguars coach lost a lot of credibility in the locker room by the end of his tenure.

Clearly Jack believes that his next coach should be someone who practices what they preach.

Myles Jack says this was his most challenging season: 'I just want to win – man. That's it.''

Barring an upset win over the rival Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions beating the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, the Jaguars will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’ll be the second year in a row that the Jaguars have the top pick.

That may be as appealing to their next head coaching candidate as it was to their last one. Though unlike last time, there isn’t a generational talent who everyone agrees is the next all-time great on either offense or defense.

The Jaguars have some good candidates who have either interviewed or been lined up for interviews. One of them is bound to meet Myles Jack’s criteria.