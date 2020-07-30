Jaguars Star Yannick Ngakoue Makes Decision On Training Camp

When the Jacksonville Jaguars start holding official practices later this month, the defense will most likely be without Yannick Ngakoue.

Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue despite him saying he didn’t want to remain with the franchise for the long haul. He still hasn’t signed his franchise tag because he no longer wants to be with the team.

Not only does Ngakoue want out of Jacksonville, the 25-year-old defensive end doesn’t plan on showing up to training camp. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Ngakoue is the only player to not show up to the facility this week.

The Jaguars have not had any conversations with Ngakoue regarding a trade in a while. ESPN insider Adam Schefter previously reported that it’d take more than a first-round pick for the front office to move him.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says DE Yannick Ngakoue is only player not at camp. Says he has not had any conversations with Ngakoue. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 30, 2020

Last season, Ngakoue had 41 tackles, eight sacks and an interception. Even though he’s been disgruntled for the last two years, he still shows up on Sundays.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo suggested earlier this month that Ngakoue could sit out the season rather than play on the franchise tag for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville could still end up trading Ngakoue before the regular season begins, but it seems like there is zero signs pointing to a deal right now.

In the event that Ngakoue is traded, the star pass-rusher would play on the franchise tag. That won’t be the case if he remains with the Jaguars.