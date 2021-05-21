Watch: Jaguars Struggled To Call Trevor Lawrence During NFL Draft

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, everyone assumed that Trevor Lawrence would be the first player taken off the board. That being said, the Jacksonville Jaguars were pretty stressed out when they were on the clock due to technical difficulties.

This week, the Jaguars released some behind-the-scenes footage of their war room and what it was like calling Lawrence to let him know that he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

When the Jaguars tried calling Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback’s phone immediately went to voicemail.

“We started calling and we were getting a recording,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “And then you see the clock is ticking, so we tried again. After three tries, we all got pretty nervous.”

Fortunately for every coach and executive inside Jacksonville’s war room, Lawrence finally picked up his phone when Urban Meyer made the call. Immediately after Lawrence answered the phone, Meyer said “We’re about to make you the first overall pick.”

Here’s the video that shows what went down between Lawrence and the Jaguars:

The @Jaguars have been doing a fabulous job putting together behind the scenes clips with their “The Hunt” series on YouTube. They almost had a scare on draft night when their calls to Trevor Lawrence kept on going to voicemail. Full video: https://t.co/bLrrwkcuso pic.twitter.com/JRQy3SLN6N — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) May 21, 2021

The Jaguars still would’ve picked Lawrence even if he didn’t pick up the phone. Nonetheless, it’s always fascinating to see what goes on behind the scenes.

Lawrence will face a lot of pressure this season since he’s the most intriguing prospect since Andrew Luck. The good news for the Jaguars, however, is that he’s embracing this challenge.

“Obviously this has been the dream for the past few years,” Lawrence said. “And like I’ve said, I didn’t even dream this as a kid, so [it’s] really special and just having all the people that I care about here watching, it’s really hard to explain. I was super nervous before and just am so excited to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”

NFL fans will get to see Lawrence in action later this year.

[Ari Meirov]