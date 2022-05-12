The No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Has Signed His Contract

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has agreed to his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the total value of Walker's rookie deal is $37.4 million. It includes a $24.4 million signing bonus and a team option for a fifth year.

Walker was an impact performer for the Georgia Bulldogs last season, compiling 33 total tackles and six sacks.

The Jaguars are hopeful Walker will give their pass rush an immediate boost this fall.

After Walker was drafted by the Jaguars, he told the front office they won't regret selecting him first overall.

"I'd first like to start off with thanking the whole upstairs organization, owner, the GM, the coaching staff, everybody for giving me this great opportunity, and I promise you, you won't regret it," Walker said.

Walker will have plenty of time this offseason to work on his craft. If all goes well, he should be a Week 1 starter for the Jaguars.