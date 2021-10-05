Longtime NFL Lineman Has Telling Admission On Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ struggles in the early season on the field were difficult enough, before head coach Urban Meyer found himself at the center of controversy this weekend. The 57-year-old head coach reportedly didn’t fly back with his team after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and stayed in Columbus, Ohio, where he was caught on camera being danced on by a young woman.

What’s followed from Meyer after his reprehensible actions has been a series of apologies to both his family and members of the Jaguars organization. However, the damage might’ve already been done, particularly in regard to the head coach’s relationship with his players in Jacksonville.

A stunning report from NFL Network’s Mike Silver revealed just how fractured Meyer’s bond with his players might be, despite the head coach’s efforts to apologize. It sounds like Meyer might’ve already reached a point of no return with several members of the Jaguars roster.

“He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with,” an anonymous Jaguars player told Silver. “… It’s bad. I don’t know how he’s gonna function.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz added context to the Meyer situation by sharing that he and his past head coaches never had a problem with respect during his nine years in professional football. He also explained that he wasn’t sure how the Jaguars would be able to rebuild that broken trust without winning.

“Played in 5 locker rooms and with 6 head coaches in the league. We didn’t always win but we respected the coach. And I’m not sure how a coach gets the locker room back unless they start winning, which tends to cure all for a bit. But they aren’t good enough to win. Tough spot,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter.

Schwartz is right that winning games consistently will be an uphill battle for the Jaguars, who have started out the year 0-4. With a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, inexperience at other positions and a series of injuries to key players, Jacksonville won’t be expected to win many, if any, games for the rest of the season.

That will leave Meyer in a difficult spot, even if the Jaguars do intend to keep him around for the rest of 2021. Unless he can show the front office something over the next few months, he could be in search of a new job for next year.