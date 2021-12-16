Jaguars Veteran Has Telling Admission On Next Head Coach

If you needed some insight into how Jacksonville Jaguars players felt about their former head coach, cornerback Shaquill Griffin provided it today.

Jacksonville fired head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night after a tumultuous 11 months as head coach. Today, Griffin spoke with reporters about the qualities the Jaguars’ next head coach needs.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Griffin said the team needs a coach “who actually believes in what the players are saying.”

“This is not a one-man show,” Griffin said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

All in all, those remarks are pretty damning for Meyer. Griffin did say that when he signed a three-year, $44.5 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency back in March, he did it believing in the vision Meyer was selling.

Unfortunately, that vision did not come to fruition. Instead, what played out was a tenure that seemed doom from the start and ultimately did not last a full year.

The good news for Jacksonville is that with Meyer officially dismissed, they can get a head start on interviewing candidates to be their next head coach. This week, NFL owners officially approved teams being able to conduct coaching interviews during the final two weeks of the regular season.