Jaguars Veteran Out For Sunday’s Game In London

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been able to find a win in the U.S. this year, but maybe they’ll have more luck in London against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Unfortunately, they’ll be heading overseas without one of their top players.

On Thursday, the Jaguars announced that veteran linebacker Myles Jack will not travel with the team to London. Jack has been dealing with a back injury and missed part of their Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The six-year NFL veteran already has 36 tackles this season, leading the team. He also has one tackle for loss.

But Jack’s back injury kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. The team will have to make due without him as they try to secure their first win of the season and end their 20-game losing streak.

As expected, LB Myles Jack not making trip to London, which means Shaq Quarterman could earn his first start Sunday vs. Dolphins — John Reid (@JohnReid64) October 14, 2021

Myles Jack has been one of Jacksonville’s lone bright spots on defense over the past couple of years. When healthy, he averages about six tackles a game and had a career-high 118 in 14 games last season.

Unfortunately, injuries have taken a toll on Jack in recent years. He missed seven games between 2019 and 2020, and will miss his eighth this weekend.

Luckily for the Jaguars, they have a bye after the game in London. But if they don’t get a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they’ll be looking at an 0-6 start with some brutal games ahead of them.

Can the Jaguars get the upset over the Dolphins and get their first win this weekend?