Jaguars, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Major NFL Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings reportedly agreed to a major NFL trade on Sunday morning.

Yannick Ngakoue has wanted out of Jacksonville for a while. He made it clear earlier this offseason that he wanted the Jaguars to trade him. The standout pass rusher is finally getting his wish.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars and the Vikings have agreed to a trade for the 25-year-old defensive end. He’s being sent from the AFC South to the NFC North.

“Jaguars agreed to trade franchise DE Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota for a second- and conditional fifth-round pick that could go as high a third-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Ngakoue still has to sign his tender, but trade is in place and Ngakoue is expected to be a Viking,” the ESPN NFL insider reported on Sunday morning.

ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates noted how the Vikings now have an elite duo at every level of their defense in 2020.

“The Vikings now have an elite duo on all three levels of their defense,” he wrote. “A defense loaded with playmakers.”

Minnesota is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.