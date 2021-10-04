Jaguars Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly eked out their first win of the year this past Thursday over the Cincinnati Bengals. A much better effort on offense kept Urban Meyer’s team in the game, but ultimately the group fell just short.

Unfortunately, some additional bad news came out of last Thursday’s loss. The Jaguars will be without starting wide receiver DJ Chark for the foreseeable future.

Jacksonville announced that Chark will head to the injured reserve on Monday after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the loss to the Bengals. The 25-year-old receiver was injured while blocking on a run play on the Jags opening driving and was then carted off the field.

Meyer later revealed that Chark suffered a broken ankle. Reports indicated that he will likely undergo surgery to repair the damage and may be out for the rest of the season.

We have activated OL Walker Little from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed WR DJ Chark Jr. and OL A.J. Cann on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/rHXkMFTKWv — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 4, 2021

Chark had already proven to be a reliable target for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence through the first three games of the year. He made seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars first few contests and received a solid portion of the target share amongst the other Jacksonville wide receivers.

Since coming into the NFL in the second round in 2018, Chark has been a steady producer. He broke the 1000-yard barrier and made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and also caught 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The Jaguars will need a handful of other wide receivers to step up in Chark’s absence. Laviska Shenault Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. will still lead the way, but Tavon Austin, Jamal Agnew and Tyron Johnson will also be called upon to step up for the rest of the year.