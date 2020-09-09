Jaguars WR Appears To Take A Shot At Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette took a shot at the Jaguars on Tuesday, when he said “for the first time in my life I have a quarterback.” That sparked quite the conversation on social media, as fans started to speculate who he was trying to single out with that comment.

During his time in Jacksonville, Fournette played alongside Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. To be fair to Foles and Minshew, neither quarterback spent much time with Fournette.

It’s unclear if Fournette ever had an issue with Minshew, but clearly he wasn’t sad to leave the Washington State product. That being said, Minshew has support from the current locker room since he’s been voted a team captain.

D.J. Chark recently addressed how the Jaguars view Minshew. When talking about Minshew’s leadership, the Pro Bowl wideout took a shot at Fournette.

“He now knows when he drops back, the entire locker room wants him to succeed…instead of wishing someone else was at quarterback,” Chark said.

There’s no love lost between Chark and Fournette, that’s for sure.

Chark had a career-year with Minshew as his quarterback, hauling in 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

At this point, it’d be best for Fournette to forget about his tenure in Jacksonville. It’s not like he can go back in time and help the team solve their previous woes at quarterback.

As for Minshew, all he can do is focus on the present. He’ll try to prove this season that he’s capable of leading the Jaguars for the foreseeable future.