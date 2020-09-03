Jalen Ramsey Reacts To The Jaguars’ Latest Trade

On Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars made yet another trade that garnered headlines.

Jacksonville shipped safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick from the 2021 draft. Harrison, an Alabama alum, has been a star for the Jacksonville defense. He compiled 71 total tackles, two sacks and two picks last season.

It’s the second major trade for the Jaguars from the defensive side of the ball. Jacksonville shipped star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue off to Minnesota for second-round pick in 2021 and fifth-round pick in 2022.

Following the latest trade, former Jacksonville star Jalen Ramsey weighed in.

“Happy for you Ronnie Harrison…all my dawgs free & about to get all them blessings! Cleveland just got a good 1 that’s for sure! It’s all God,” he said on Twitter.

Ramsey is clearly taking a shot at his former team while celebrating his former teammate for getting out.

Happy for you @Rharr_15 .. all my dawgs free & about to get all them blessings! Cleveland just got a good 1 that’s for sure! It’s all God 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 3, 2020

It’s difficult to believe the Jaguars aren’t tanking heading into the 2020 season given the team’s recent activity. Trading two starters from the team’s already struggling defense won’t do the team any favors.

All eyes appear to be on likely No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson star is one of the best quarterback prospects to come out of college over the past decade.

Jacksonville begins the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.