Jalen Ramsey Reveals Why He Requested Trade From Jaguars

In 2019, the Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest trades for a cornerback in history, sending two first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. Two years later, Ramsey is opening up about what led to that trade.

Appearing on Catching Fades with Aqib Talib, Ramsey revealed that a blowup between him and then-head coach Doug Marrone resulted in a call to the owner’s office the next day. But the Jaguars surprised him by having Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell, the team’s EVP of football operations and general manager at the time, there too.

He said that while owners Tony Khan and Shad Khan were very respectful and polite, things took a turn when Caldwell spoke. Ramsey said that Caldwell “started cussing and trying to cuss me out,” culminating in Caldwell ordering him out of the office. He said he was so off-put by the interaction that he immediately called his agent to demand a trade.

“So then Dave Caldwell, who was the GM at the time, he took the total opposite. I guess they were in there playing good cop, bad cop. He took the total opposite approach,” Ramsey said, via ProFootballTalk. “He started cussing and started trying to cuss me out, like ‘You need to go [expletive] apologize.’

“I said ‘No, that ain’t happening.’ And then he said something else, but I forgot what he said. You know how when you’re in shock sometimes, you give like that little laugh, like ‘He’s crazy.’ So, I gave him a little grin and he’s like ‘Oh, is this funny to you?’ And I just started shaking my head, and then he was like, ‘Well, just get the [expletive] out!’ And he opened the door, and I just walked out like laughing a little bit, and he slammed the door behind me.”

One month later, Ramsey was traded.

The results somewhat speak for themselves. Jalen Ramsey is now on a perennial playoff contender while the Jaguars have the draft capital to continue their rebuild.

It’s a shame that things between Ramsey and the Jaguars ended like that. But right now it looks like both parties are better for it.

Ramsey will be able to get his revenge on the Jaguars on December 5, when the Jaguars head to L.A. for a Week 13 tilt.

