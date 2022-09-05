James Robinson Active For Week 1: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson tore his Achilles in late December, ending his 2021 season.

Amazingly, it won't cost him any time this year. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said today that Robinson will play in this Sunday's season opener against Washington.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Robinson will have, but the fact he's seemingly fully healthy a little over eight months after suffering a serious injury is a tremendous sign for the Jaguars.

It is also of interest to anyone who may own Robinson or Travis Etienne, Jacksonville's projected starting running back, in fantasy.

An undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson was a revelation as a rookie. He rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 49 passes and scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Robinson accumulated 767 yards on the ground and scored eight rushing touchdowns before tearing his Achilles against the New York Jets last December 26.

In addition to Robinson and Etienne, the Jaguars also have rookie Snoop Conner and waiver claim JaMycal Hasty as running backs on their roster.