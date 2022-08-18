James Robinson Expected To Be Ready: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars might just start the season with star running back James Robinson at their disposal.

Robinson suffered a partial tear of his Achilles towards the end of the 2021 season. Over the course of training camp, the Jaguars have ramped up his workload.

Speaking to reporters this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed that he expects Robinson to be ready for Week 1.

Pederson said the Jaguars will be cautious and smart with Robinson. Nonetheless, he's on track to play in the regular season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Some fans are shocked Robinson has made such a quick recovery from an Achilles injury.

"Jeez he's going to be back already? Feels too soon still," one fan said.

Robinson should provide a boost to Jacksonville's rushing attack. However, it's unclear if his role will change in Pederson's offense.

Robinson had an incredible rookie season, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2021, he had 767 rushing yards, 222 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.

Hopefully, Robinson will be able to pick up where he left off.