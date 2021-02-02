Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Pieces Of Advice For Urban Meyer

Jimmy Johnson’s transition from college football to the NFL went just about as smooth as you could imagine, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame career. Could we see Urban Meyer follow a similar path?

In January, the Jacksonville Jaguars reached a deal with Meyer to become their head coach. It’s his first coaching gig since retiring at Ohio State.

Meyer had a legendary career at the collegiate level, winning national titles with Florida and Ohio State, and bringing schools like Bowling Green and Utah to the next level. That doesn’t mean he’ll definitely have success in the NFL, though.

We’re still several months away from seeing Meyer coaching a professional football team, but Johnson already has some advice to share for him.

“There are two things, really,” Johnson told USA TODAY Sports. “Number one: bring in the right coaches obviously. And him not having pro experience, he is going to have to bring in coaches with professional experience. Number two: bring in talent, and utilize the information that he has got.”

This probably won’t be the last time that Johnson offers advice to Meyer. They’ve become friends over the past few years due to their work for Fox Sports.

Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville does include a handful of experienced NFL coaches, such as Darrell Bevell, Joe Cullen, and Brian Schottenheimer.

As for his roster, Meyer still has plenty of work to do. The Jaguars went 1-15 this past season in large part because of their lack of talent.

Jacksonville does have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so a potential-packed prospect like Trevor Lawrence could elevate the players around him.