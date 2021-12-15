NFL World Reacts To Troubling Urban Meyer News

For the second week in a row, a troubling report regarding Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s behavior has surfaced.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is accusing Meyer of kicking him while he was stretching with his teammates. This alleged incident occurred in the week leading up to the Jaguars’ preseason finale.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Lambo also said Meyer would refer to him as “s–tbag” or “dips–t.”

While this is obviously a concerning report, there’s a solid portion of the NFL world that can’t believe this a legit story.

“Good times and sweet vibes in Jacksonville,” Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports sarcastically tweeted.

Good times and sweet vibes in Jacksonville https://t.co/rOwPYhjqOA — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 15, 2021

“This is a bad episode of Ted lasso gone rough,” an NFL fan tweeted.

This is a bad episode of Ted lasso gone rough https://t.co/peSSjUFkG2 — fatherestmallon (@fattestmallon) December 15, 2021

“So, quite literally, Urban Meyer was ‘kicking and screaming,'” Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports wrote.

So, quite literally, Urban Meyer was “kicking and screaming” https://t.co/2MQvlihjBB — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 15, 2021

At this rate, it’s fair to ask how much more the Jaguars’ ownership group can endure before making a change at head coach.

Meyer was supposed to elevate the Jaguars’ reputation – on and off the field. Thus far, his first year in the NFL has been a mess.