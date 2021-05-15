Keyshawn Johnson Not Pleased With Tim Tebow, Jaguars News

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since the news broke that he’s received interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although he hasn’t signed an NFL deal yet, the thought of him returning to the league has fans buzzing.

While there are plenty of people who would love to see Tebow back on an NFL team, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson has made it abundantly clear that he wouldn’t be a fan of this move.

Johnson unleashed a passionate rant about the latest Tebow news during this past Friday’s appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

“Urban Meyer decides he’s going to reach out, or whatever, his quarterback reached out to him from college in Tim Tebow, who was a fabulous college quarterback, not so well in the pros, eight years removed,” Johnson said. “The theory or the thought is, ‘We’re going to work him out and possibly sign him.’ You know how many players are removed from the NFL in one, two, three years that could still play and not 34 years old, 33 years old, that can’t get a workout, can’t get a sniff because people just assume they don’t want to deal with them, for whatever reason? And Tim Tebow gets the opportunity eight years removed, could get the opportunity, eight years removed. And not only at the position he was drafted at, (but) at another position he never played.”

Johnson, a former NFL wideout, said Tebow playing tight end for the Jaguars would be like him asking an NFL team to give him a chance to try out at outside linebacker or safety.

Johnson also said that he believes Meyer could damage his relationship with the rest of the locker room if he signs Tebow.

“What Urban Meyer has to understand is there’s going to be people in that building and in that locker room that’s not going to like it if they sign him. And that could potentially fracture something that you’re trying to build. It’s not going to bridge a gap. It’s going to cause a gap in that bridge with that locker room.”

Earlier this afternoon, Meyer told reporters that a decision on Tebow is coming fairly soon. There’s no question the NFL world will closely monitor this situation.