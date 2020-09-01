Leonard Fournette Has Reportedly Cleared Waivers

Leonard Fournette, the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft just a few years ago, is officially a free agent.

The former LSU football star was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. Overall, he was a pretty productive player for the franchise. He ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, and after battling through injuries in 2018, put up a career high 1,152 rushing yards and 522 receiving yards in 2019, averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry.

Fournette and the Jags have clashed over the last few years as well. On Monday, after the news came down, he took the high road, tweeting his thanks to the franchise, saying that it has his “deepest respect and appreciation.” Now, the 25-year old will look for his second NFL club.

Moments ago, reports came through that Leonard Fournette has officially cleared waivers. That means he is free to sign with any team. Bovada sportsbook recently tabbed the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Football Team as the teams with the best betting odds to land him.

Leonard Fournette cleared waivers, per source. He’s a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2020

Another team, with a loaded roster and talented young running back, has also been floated as a potential fit: the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. As if they need another talent like that.

My understanding is the Chiefs have potential interest in Leonard Fournette now that he's cleared waivers. The money would need to be right as he'd be backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has impressed considerably in training camp. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 1, 2020

The type of market that Fournette gets as a free agent will be telling. After the Jaguars’ decision, head coach Doug Marrone admitted that the team tried to trade him first, but couldn’t even get a fifth or sixth-round NFL Draft pick offer. It wasn’t a ringing endorsement of his market value.

Now that he is a free agent, someone will give Leonard Fournette a shot to play. We’ll see if someone brings him in ahead of Week 1, which starts the weekend of Sept. 13.

