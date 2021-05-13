Longtime Jaguars Star Responds To Colin Kaepernick Talk

In the wake of the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow, some current and former NFL players criticized the fact that the former first-round pick was getting another opportunity while Colin Kaepernick remained unsigned.

Legendary Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was not one of them. In fact, during an interview with TMZ Sports, Smith scoffed at the notion that his former team should have signed Kaepernick instead of Tebow.

Calling Tebow “a great guy to have on your team,” Smith said the onetime Denver Broncos quarterback was a better fit inside the Jaguars’ locker room.

“We don’t need Colin Kaepernick on our team with our young franchise, our young players, to divide our locker room,” Smith said. “We need a guy like Tim Tebow, who’s a hometown hero who has love for the city anyway. He’s going to be a great support for Trevor Lawrence.”

To be honest, we haven’t been sure why people keep mentioning Kaepernick in conjunction with Tebow this whole time.

Yes, even though Kaepernick has been out of football for the last several years after his pregame protests, Tebow has been away from the game almost twice as long. But, Tebow is only getting this chance because his former college coach Urban Meyer is in the NFL, and he’s trying to make the team as a tight end, not a quarterback.

If Meyer had stayed in the FOX Sports booth, Tebow would not have drawn interest from any NFL team, in any capacity.