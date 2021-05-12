Longtime NFL Executive Has Message For Tim Tebow Critics

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten a lot of attention for signing Tim Tebow to their training camp roster after the better part of eight years out of football. Most of it is criticism for signing him in the first place.

But Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt had a message for Tebow’s critics. Taking to Twitter, Brandt dismissed the argument that Tebow shouldn’t get a roster spot in favor of a “legitimate” players’s spot.

Brandt feels that the move is good for the Jaguars since it sells tickets and gets the fanbase excited. He also believes that the “legitimate” player wouldn’t make the final roster anyway.

“Never understood vitriol aimed at Tebow but even more perplexed by last 2 days,” Brandt said. “Worst I’ve heard is he’s taking a legitimate player’s spot. Tebow is the best use for Jacksonville’s 90th roster spot. Sell tickets. Get fan base excited. That “legitimate” player’s not making the 53.”

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer won two national titles together at Florida in the 2000s. 2021 will mark Meyer’s first foray into the NFL as a head coach.

Tebow was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2010, but never panned out as a signal caller. He has not appeared on an NFL field since 2012 and has been out of football entirely since being cut by the Eagles in 2015.

If anyone can resurrect Tebow’s NFL career, it’s Urban Meyer. But if Meyer can’t no one can.