Longtime NFL Tight End Responds To Tim Tebow Speculation

Are we going to see Tim Tebow playing tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season?

The former college football star is reportedly interested in making an NFL comeback, though at a new position. The former quarterback reportedly believes he could play tight end.

With the Jaguars coached by Urban Meyer, it’s a growing possibility.

“Tim came in and worked out as a tight end… That’s not the position we’ve seen him play, but that’s the position that he’s practiced at with us,” co-owner Tony Khan said in a recent “Jags Talk” interview. “So, that’ll be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense. Obviously Urban knows Tim very well. Tim’s got a great history of winning. And Urban really believes he can help us.”

Former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis believes Tebow could do it.

“He gets it,” Lewis told TMZ Sports this week. “With the right coach, in the right system, he’s athletic, and, if he’s willing, he’ll be able to get it done.”

Tebow, 33, has not played in the NFL since 2015, when he spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad. He pursued a professional baseball career following his time in the NFL, though he hung up his cleats earlier this year.

The football cleats aren’t completely put away yet, though.