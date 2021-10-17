Look: Crazy Field Goal In The Jaguars vs. Dolphins Game

Earlier: The Jacksonville Jaguars just tied things up against the Miami Dolphins in London on one of the most unique field goals we’ve ever seen.

Trailing 20-17 with just under four minutes remaining, the Jaguars sent out kicker Matthew Wright for a 54-yard field goal attempt. Right off his foot, it looked like the kick would be off target.

Wright’s boot began slicing to the right, so much so that CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan immediately called it no good. However, inexplicably, the ball suddenly began hooking back, eventually making it inside the right upright to tie the score.

Harlan had some fun with the call, making light of his own mistake and admiring Wright’s “draw,” to borrow some golf parlance. Check out the boot below.

HE HOOKED IT IN!@Jaguars tie it up with a WILD 54-yard field goal. #DUUUVAL 📺: #MIAvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/FMGEvlQxwO — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

If I could hit my drives like that off the tee, I’d be a much better golfer.

Seriously, I’m not sure how Wright made that happen. Can’t ever remember a ball behaving like that on a field goal before.

You can see the end of Dolphins-Jaguars on CBS. Right now, it looks like the game is headed to overtime.

Update: Well, so much for that. Wright got another opportunity to be the hero and drilled a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win.

The Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak dating back to Week 2 of last season is officially over.