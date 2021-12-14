Look: Dan Orlovsky’s Tweet About Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been blasted over the last couple of days amid reports of inner turmoil between Meyer, staff members and players.

Countless analysts have called for Meyer, who is in his first year with the franchise, to be fired. On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky simultaneously called out Meyer while advocating for his former head coach.

“Urban Meyer being a Head Coach in the #NFL and Jim Caldwell not is an absolute joke,” Orlovsky wrote.

Caldwell coached Orlovsky with the Detroit Lions from 2014-16. In his four seasons with Detroit, Caldwell posted three winning seasons and a pair of playoff berths.

Since being fired after the 2017 season, Caldwell interviewed for multiple other head coaching jobs and worked on Brian Flores’ staff with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 but has not been given another opportunity to run his own team.

As bad as things are around Meyer right now, Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed to indicate Monday that he’s not in a rush to fire the coach.

“I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city,” Khan said, via ESPN. “That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.”