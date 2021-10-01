The Spun

Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer Tonight

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline in Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on an 18-game losing streak.

Cincinnati opened the game with a strong drive that stalled in Jaguars territory and ended with a missed 43-yard field attempt. After that, though, it was all Jaguars as the team cruised to a 14-0 lead.

Unfortunately, that lead disappeared in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. The Bengals scored two quick touchdowns and looked to be stealing all of the momentum in the game.

That prompted former NFL player and current analyst Geoff Schwartz to make an observation about Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

“Urban never appears to be enjoying football during the game,” he said.

In fact, there was a photo that went viral early in the game that showed the Jaguars with a 7-0 lead. Despite holding the lead, Meyer was clearly distressed by something that happened on the field.

Here’s the photo.

Of course, after the photo went viral, everyone on social media had to make some sort of joke about the Jaguars losing a 14-point lead.

Well, the Jaguars answered a 14-0 run by the Bengals with a touchdown of their own to open the fourth quarter.

Running back James Robinson broke a tackle and lunged into the endzone for his second touchdown of the night.

Jacksonville holds a 21-14 lead with under 10 minutes left in fourth quarter.

