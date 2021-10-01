Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer Tonight

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on an 18-game losing streak.

Cincinnati opened the game with a strong drive that stalled in Jaguars territory and ended with a missed 43-yard field attempt. After that, though, it was all Jaguars as the team cruised to a 14-0 lead.

Unfortunately, that lead disappeared in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. The Bengals scored two quick touchdowns and looked to be stealing all of the momentum in the game.

That prompted former NFL player and current analyst Geoff Schwartz to make an observation about Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

“Urban never appears to be enjoying football during the game,” he said.

In fact, there was a photo that went viral early in the game that showed the Jaguars with a 7-0 lead. Despite holding the lead, Meyer was clearly distressed by something that happened on the field.

Here’s the photo.

this was the cut to urban meyer as the jags are winning pic.twitter.com/FXpTzYWewW — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) October 1, 2021

Of course, after the photo went viral, everyone on social media had to make some sort of joke about the Jaguars losing a 14-point lead.

Urban Meyer searching for the 14 point lead he had at the half pic.twitter.com/aT6Dl1IMxO — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 1, 2021

Well, the Jaguars answered a 14-0 run by the Bengals with a touchdown of their own to open the fourth quarter.

Running back James Robinson broke a tackle and lunged into the endzone for his second touchdown of the night.

Jacksonville holds a 21-14 lead with under 10 minutes left in fourth quarter.