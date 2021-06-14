Look: Gardner Minshew Makes Big Change To Appearance

Between some solid quarterback play and a signature look that few have duplicated, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew has quickly become one of the NFL’s most recognizable players. But a big part of that look is now officially gone.

In a recent Instagram video, Minshew revealed that he has had his mullet shaved. The cut comes just a few months after he modeled his mullet for an incredible photoshoot.

Minshew started growing his mullet in January and quickly dubbed it “the Mississippi Mudflap” for a video. Tens of thousands of people were in awe of his hair.

Fortunately, Minshew is keeping his iconic beard and mustache. Whether or not he keeps his job in Jacksonville may be another story.

Gardner Minshew’s mullet is gone, but what a run it had. We’ll always remember its beauty. (Via @youre_like_really_pretty on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/r5oWQkSybj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2021

Gardner Minshew was a surprise breakout star in 2019. He threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with only six interceptions while completing over 60-percent of his passes. Not bad for a former sixth-round pick from the Air Raid offense.

But after going just 1-7 as a starter on what would be a 1-15 team, the Jaguars replaced everyone at the top. Urban Meyer was brought in as the head coach, and they drafted Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

Those moves all but spelled the end for Minshew’s time in Jacksonville. The team’s decision to sign CJ Beathard as a backup could also mean he doesn’t make it out of training camp with them.

We’ll always remember the fun times Gardner Minshew’s incredible hair gave us. But at least he’s good at football too.