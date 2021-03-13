Look: Here Are The NFL Teams With Most Cap Space Right Now

The legal tampering period for this offseason is just two days away, which means we’re awfully close to the official start of free agency. With that being said, it’s time to look at all 32 NFL teams’ salary cap situations.

Jacksonville currently leads the NFL in cap space this offseason with $71 million to spend. This should be more than enough money for Urban Meyer to put a competitive roster together by September.

Right behind the Jaguars on the list are the Colts, Jets and Patriots. However, the Colts‘ cap number will change once the Carson Wentz trade gets processed.

Cincinnati, San Francisco and Washington are toward the top of the list for cap space as well. The 49ers were able to shed additional salary this Saturday by restructuring Weston Richburg’s contract.

Although the start of the new league year is just a few days away, there are a handful of teams that are still over the cap. The Bears, Eagles, Falcons, Rams and Saints still have some work to do.

New Orleans was $100 million over the cap a month ago, but general manager Mickey Loomis has done a marvelous job freeing up money. Once the releases of Kwon Alexander, Malcom Brown and Emmanuel Sanders are processed, the Saints will be just $12 million over the cap.

Here’s a look at the cap situations for all 32 teams, courtesy of ESPN insider Field Yates:

A look at how much cap space each team, per the NFL’s accounting. This reflects only moves that have been *officially* made. Previously reported moves are noted next to their respective teams. pic.twitter.com/KVeXY0G6fQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2021

If your favorite NFL team is currently marked in blue, you should be feeling pretty good about their financial situation.

NFL fans should expect a few more cuts in the coming days since teams need to be cap compliant by March 17.