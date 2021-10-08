Look: Jaguars Announce 1 Coach Won’t Be At Game vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars – well, namely Urban Meyer – have been dominating the headlines so far this week.

On Friday afternoon, that domination continued. However, it wasn’t first-year head coach Urban Meyer who was in the headlines this time – thankfully for him.

Instead, the Jaguars announced assistant coach Tim Walton won’t be on the sideline this weekend. According to a statement from the team, Walton is out of Jacksonville’s game against Tennessee due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Secondary Coach – Corners Tim Walton will not coach in Sunday’s game against Tennessee due to COVID-19 protocols,” the statement read. “Defensive Backs Coach – Nickels Joe Danna will handle Walton’s game day responsibilities.”

Jacksonville is still searching for its first win of the season and first win since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. With a 19-game losing streak in hand, the Jaguars are hoping they don’t stretch that to 20.

However, Urban Meyer and company will be underdogs when they face off against the Titans this weekend. After a loss to the New York Jets last weekend, Mike Vrabel’s team will be hungry to get back in the win column.

Tennessee and Jacksonville kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.