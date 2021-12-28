Look: Jaguars Fans Are Furious With Monday’s News

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a decision about the future of general manager Trent Baalke.

According to multiple reports, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is opting to keep Baalke. The reported move comes after the team fired head coach Urban Meyer just a few weeks ago.

Rather than going for a clean slate, Khan thinks keeping Baalke is a good move. He might be alone in that assessment. Following the news, Jaguars reporter Mark Long ripped Khan for his decision.

“Jaguars keeping Trent Baalke is another awful decision by Shad Khan,” Long said on Twitter. “He hasn’t made many good decisions and worked behind the scenes to get rid of Dave Caldwell, Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer (even though all three doomed themselves). Would think this affects the HC search.”

Jaguars fans are furious with the latest move. One fan even started a movement to have fans use a clown photo with Shad Khan’s mustache on them.

The fan is hoping the Jaguars take notice.

The organization is aware of our disgust. Keep it up. They see the Clown Movement. They see the inflatable Bozo’s. Don’t stop. It’s just getting started. — Dilla (@E_Dilla) December 28, 2021

Another fan is hoping Urban Meyer has some dirt on Baalke so the team can move on from him.

If you’ve got any dirt on Baalke, now’s the time to leak. @CoachUrbanMeyer — Dan (@ThatStatBoy) December 28, 2021

Khan’s decision is likely final, which could impact which coaching candidates the Jaguars can actually land.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Khan made the right choice.