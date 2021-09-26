Earlier this afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars tied an NFL record with a 109-yard return on a failed field goal attempt for a touchdown.

Other than that, though, it’s been a tough afternoon for the Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked very much like a rookie during the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

His latest interception was returned for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 24-19 lead. Fans immediately criticized the play call from the Jaguars, which put Lawrence in a bad situation.

Jacksonville called a flea flicker and the offensive line just completely failed to block for Lawrence. He was flushed away from the crumbling pocket and made a very bad decision, trying to force the ball to a covered wide receiver.

Corner Byron Murphy stepped in front of the pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Check it out.

This is some ol’ college mess right here. pic.twitter.com/6lKMCOY4J7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 26, 2021

It was a poor decision from the Jaguars on the play and an even worse decision from the rookie quarterback.

It’s been tough sledding for the Jaguars this season. They look to be on their way to an 0-3 start as they trail the Cardinals 31-19.