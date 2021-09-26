The Spun

Look: Jaguars Getting Roasted For Terrible Play Call

Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during a Jaguars game.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars tied an NFL record with a 109-yard return on a failed field goal attempt for a touchdown.

Other than that, though, it’s been a tough afternoon for the Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked very much like a rookie during the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

His latest interception was returned for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 24-19 lead. Fans immediately criticized the play call from the Jaguars, which put Lawrence in a bad situation.

Jacksonville called a flea flicker and the offensive line just completely failed to block for Lawrence. He was flushed away from the crumbling pocket and made a very bad decision, trying to force the ball to a covered wide receiver.

Corner Byron Murphy stepped in front of the pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Check it out.

It was a poor decision from the Jaguars on the play and an even worse decision from the rookie quarterback.

It’s been tough sledding for the Jaguars this season. They look to be on their way to an 0-3 start as they trail the Cardinals 31-19.

