Look: Jaguars Player Laughs At Question About Urban Meyer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This time last year, Urban Meyer was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was ultimately fired before the end of the 2021 season.

Jacksonville replaced Meyer with Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen was asked if there's a big difference between Meyer and Pederson. He actually laughed at the question before answering it.

"It’s a professional locker room," Allen said. "It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men."

Judging by Allen's response, he prefers Pederson's coaching methods over Meyer's.

There were a few disturbing allegations made during Meyer's time in Jacksonville. For starters, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during a practice in August.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Meyer called his assistant coaches losers. If that wasn't bad enough, he also allegedly placed the blame for the Jaguars' poor record in 2021 on the players and assistant coaches.

The Jaguars are hopeful Pederson will establish a winning culture in Jacksonville. Of course, it won't take much for him to be considered an upgrade over the previous head coach.