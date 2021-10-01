UPDATE: The Jaguars announced Chark is OUT with an ankle injury.

Jaguars WR DJ Chark downgraded to out with an ankle injury. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 1, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle of former No. 1 overall picks.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence are the headliners for tonight’s game. Lawrence started the night off with a few nice completions, but things took an unfortunate turn very early on.

Jaguars running back James Robinson received a toss from Lawrence and ran to the right side of the field. While trying to evade a few defenders, Robinson was tackled in a pile that took out wide receiver D.J. Chark.

The former LSU wide receiver immediately rolled over in pain and wasn’t able to make it off the field under his own power. Chark needed to be carted off the field, which is obviously devastating news for the Jaguars.

Here’s video of the play.

DJ Chark being carted off the field with a leg injury: pic.twitter.com/GEX1rYuQx3 — Alex. (@dubs4o8) October 1, 2021

As the video shows, Chark gets rolled up on and his left leg bends awkwardly underneath him as he falls to the turf.

The initial diagnosis from the Bengals is an ankle injury.

Jaguars WR DJ Chark is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 1, 2021

The fact that he’s “questionable” to return likely means the injury isn’t as serious as it first appeared.

Losing Chark would be a big blow to the team’s offense. He’s second on the team in receiving yards behind Marvin Jones Jr and is tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions.

We’ll have the latest on Chark when it becomes available.