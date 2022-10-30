Look: NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Awful Throw

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently lead the Denver Broncos 10-0, and it could be even more lopsided if Trevor Lawrence hadn't thrown a bad interception.

With his team up 7-0, Lawrence rolled right on first and goal from the Denver 1. You can make a case that it was a curious play call, but that still doesn't excuse Lawrence's bad decision.

The former No. 1 overall pick tried to force the ball to his receiver, and Broncos safety Justin Simmons gladly took it away.

Overall, NFL fans aren't cutting Lawrence any slack for this turnover.

"Funniest quarterback in the league after Carson Wentz. I don’t see this generational talent that all the scouts told us he was," one wrote.

"Just can't have this type of throw...especially on 1st," another added.

"It was 1st down and he does this THROW THE BALL AWAY," shouted a third.

"Just got a fresh set of downs from DPI. No reason to force this ball in there," echoed a fourth.

To be fair, Lawrence did put the Jags up 7-0 with a nice touchdown toss to tight end Evan Engram, and if the Broncos continue to struggle on offense, Jacksonville should be able to leave London with a W.

If they don't though, you can bet everyone will be thinking back to this Lawrence INT as a large missed opportunity.