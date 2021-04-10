Look: Photo Of Gardner Minshew’s Newest Hairdo Is Going Viral

Gardner Minshew might not be the top quarterback on the depth chart for the Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2021 season begins, but he’s certainly No. 1 in our hearts.

For the past few years, Minshew has become a popular figure in the NFL due to his charisma and epic mustache. Not many fans thought it could be done, but he somehow looks even better this offseason.

On Saturday, images of Minshew sporting a mullet with an unbuttoned shirt surfaced on social media. The new hairstyle combined with his chest hair made for an epic photoshoot.

Allan Bell of 247Sports posted pictures of the Jaguars quarterback’s new look with the caption: “Gardner Minshew has reached peak perfection.”

Here are the photos of Minshew that are going viral on Twitter:

Gardner Minshew has reached peak perfection. pic.twitter.com/7iWyyLkQtE — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 10, 2021

Can someone please get Minshew on the cover of GQ Magazine?

Of course, the replies to these photos of Minshew have been just as awesome as the pictures themselves. One fan responded “I believe the Jaguars should really consider not drafting a QB1 at one now that I’ve seen this.”

This new look from Minshew won’t stop the Jaguars from drafting Trevor Lawrence later this month, obviously, but it will cement his status as one of the fan base’s favorite players.