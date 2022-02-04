Look: This Jaguars Coaching Stat Is Going Viral Today

It’s been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars were consistently good or had a consistently good coach. And one stat about the team’s coaching is going viral because of it.

On Friday, NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright posted that newly-hired Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson only needs a below-average average season to move into the upper echelon of Jaguars coaches. With just three wins, he would move into fifth place on the Jaguars’ all-time wins list.

Incidentally, the man Pederson is replacing, Urban Meyer, currently sits in a tie for fifth place with two wins. Meyer is tied with Mel Tucker and Mike Mularkey for the “distinction.”

But while that may seem like an absurd level of futility in the history of the Jaguars franchise, it really isn’t when you look at it closer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars played their first season in 1995 and enjoyed over 15 years of relative stability.

Tom Coughlin was their head coach from 1995 to 2002, leading them to four playoff appearances while winning 53-percent of his games. Coughlin’s successor, Jack Del Rio, coached a franchise-record 139 games from 2003 to 2011. The two are tied for the most wins in team history at 68 each.

It’s the decade that followed those two where things really got out of hand. Since 2012, the Jaguars have hired and fired four head coaches: Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer. Marrone is the only one to lead them to the postseason. He and Bradley are the only ones to last more than one season.

If Doug Pederson can avoid clashing with ownership for just two seasons, he could climb into the top four or even top three within a few years.