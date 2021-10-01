On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered their contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on an 18-game losing streak.

After 30 minutes of action, it’s looking like the Jaguars might find their first win of the season. Cincinnati opened the game with a strong drive that stalled in Jaguars territory and ended with a missed 43-yard field attempt.

Ever since then it’s been all Jacksonville as the Jaguars carried a 14-0 lead into halftime. That lead could have been even larger, though, as Trevor Lawrence’s best throw of the night had the Jaguars in great position to score before the half came to a close.

Lawrence rolled out to his right and launched a pass off of one leg to wide receiver Laviska Shenault. The pass traveled over 50 yards in the air and had the NFL world in shock.

Here’s the play.

Holy shit at that throw by Trevor Lawrence

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, a few plays later, Lawrence got stuffed on a fourth-and-goal attempt from the Bengals one-yard line.

Despite the failed scoring attempt, Jacksonville has to be happy with the current score. Cincinnati entered the game as a 7.5-point favorite, but is in serious jeopardy of falling to 2-2 on the season.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Jaguars can hang on or if Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals to a comeback win.