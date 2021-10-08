Look: Tim Tebow Breaks Silence On Urban Meyer Situation

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer held a team meeting to apologize to his players and fellow coaches “being a distraction.”

Over the weekend a video surfaced of a young woman dancing on him at his bar/restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. After having a few days to digest the news, Tim Tebow addressed the incident.

Tebow said his heart hurts for the Meyer family. “This is a very disappointing, frustrating and honestly heartbreaking situation,” Tebow said.

The former Florida quarterback also offered his advice to Meyer: apologize for and never repeat what he did.

Here’s what he said, via Saturday Down South:

“When I first saw and heard what was happening, my heart was hurting for Miss Shelley, Coach’s wife, someone that I love very much, and his daughters, who I’m very close with, who I’ve talked with both of them this week, and also had the chance of talking with coach. It’s a very difficult week, and my advice to him was to apologize to admit it, to learn from it, to never, never repeat it.”

Tebow said Meyer apologized to him. Meyer told his former quarterback this is one of the hardest times of his life.

“Coach shared with me that it was one of the hardest times of his life,” Tebow said. “And he apologized, but he didn’t need to apologize to me. I know this weighs so heavy on his heart and he is hurting.”

Tebow made it clear he doesn’t condone Meyer’s actions. However, he thinks Meyer will do everything possible to regain the trust of his Jaguars players.

“I do think for some of the guys he will have to earn back their trust and respect. I think he really wants to do that,” he said. “…That’s the thing about a reputation, it takes a lifetime to build and a moment to lose.”

Tebow knows Meyer has some work to do.