NFL rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially under contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence finally signed his rookie contract with the Jaguars on Monday. It’s a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. The deal is worth up to $36.8 million, $24.1 million of it being guaranteed.

With the contract now finalized, Lawrence is ready to put all distractions behind him and get to work. He sent a message to Jaguars fans on Monday, promising to give Jacksonville “everything” he’s got.

“Gonna give #Duval everything I got,” Lawrence said on Twitter. “Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!!”

Take a look.

Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only new member of the Jacksonville Jaguars under immense pressure ahead of the 2021 season. Urban Meyer is the newest head coach of the Jaguars. This is his first go-around as an NFL head coach.

Lawrence will have a familiar face to work with in the Jaguars offense this upcoming season, though. Jacksonville added his former running back at Clemson, Travis Etienne, in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That sort of continuity could work wonders for Lawrence during his rookie season.

Ultimately, the Jaguars’ success will come down to their offensive line play. If the line can keep Lawrence clean in the pocket, it should prove to be a pretty successful first year for the young quarterback.

Jacksonville begins the 2021 campaign on Sept. 12 against the Houston Texans.