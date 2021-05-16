Look: Trevor Lawrence Reacts To His First NFL Practice

The Trevor Lawrence era is underway in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars were among the NFL teams to hold a rookie minicamp this weekend. Jacksonville had its draft picks and undrafted signings in town for their first practices with Urban Meyer. Lawrence was among those in attendance.

Lawrence took to social media following his first NFL practice.

“Good day at the office,” he tweeted, sharing some photos of the practice.” Keep stacking em’!”

Good day at the office💪🏼 😂 Keep stacking em’! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/HOGUdiZAGq — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 15, 2021

The Jaguars are being cautious with Lawrence for now, though. Lawrence is coming off an offseason surgery. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is on a snap count for now.

Lawrence appreciates how careful they are being with him.

“I really appreciate the staff here,” Lawrence said. “[They’re] just looking out for my best interest, trying to slowly get me back in game shape and throwing shape for practice, so I can go out there full-go whenever the whole team is back together. So, that’s been good for me. I want to get out there and just throw and go. But I think it’s better for me in the long run, just to take it slow and get acclimated — just because I’m still recovering from my left shoulder [surgery]. It’s feeling great, no complaints here. I’m making great progress. But I’ve still got to just be smart and take it easy. But yeah, I’m wanting to go out there and throw a lot, but we’re keeping it at around 30 to 40 balls, not including the warm-up. So, [we’re] keeping it light just to make sure I’m feeling good.”