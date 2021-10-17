Look: Trevor Lawrence Reacts To His First NFL Win

After 20 straight losses, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a game today. It was the first victory of Trevor Lawrence’s career.

Lawrence completed 25-of-41 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown as the Jags edged out Miami 23-20. He also hit Laviska Shenault for a 12-yard gain on the second-to-last play of the game to set up Matthew Wright’s game-winning 53-yard field goal.

After the win, the Jaguars posted a video of Lawrence sharing a message for the team’s beleaguered fanbase, which finally got to enjoy a W for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

“All the Jags fans, that one was for you guys. I know it was a long time coming,” Lawrence said. “We appreciate you guys sticking with us through the thick and thin and it’s only up from here. We’ve got a lot of confidence going into the bye week. Appreciate you guys.”

After a bye week, the Jaguars will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Halloween. They still have upcoming games against the Bills, Rams, Titans and 49ers as well.

There probably won’t be too many more wins coming this season, but Jacksonville fans should savor this one and think about the promise Lawrence brings to the franchise.