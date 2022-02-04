The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars Coaching News

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is pretty excited about the team’s new head-coaching hire.

On Thursday evening, the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer after he was fired just 13 games into his tenure.

Lawrence is ready to get to work with Pederson and get the team back on track.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter originally reported on Thursday evening that they spoke on the phone before the hire was announced.

Pederson comes to the Jaguars after taking a year off from coaching. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons (2016-20) and finished with a 42-37-1 record.

He famously led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title during the 2017-18 season against the Patriots.

Pederson also led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 before being fired in 2020 after a 4-11-1 record.

He’ll have a tough task ahead of him in Jacksonville and it all starts with getting Lawrence right. Lawrence struggled mightily as a rookie despite the talent being there.

He finished with 3,641 yards through the air but had a touchdown/interception ratio of 12/17.

If Pederson can unlock Lawrence’s potential, Jacksonville’s rebuild will go a lot faster.

