Look: Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars Coaching News

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is pretty excited about the team’s new head-coaching hire.

On Thursday evening, the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer after he was fired just 13 games into his tenure.

Lawrence is ready to get to work with Pederson and get the team back on track.

Let’s get to work💪🏼 – Welcome to #DUUUVAL ! Great days ahead. https://t.co/1Mburp2ZCp — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 4, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter originally reported on Thursday evening that they spoke on the phone before the hire was announced.

New Jaguars’ HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence spoke on the telephone earlier this evening, before Jacksonville hired its new head coach. The two already were discussing their future together. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2022

Pederson comes to the Jaguars after taking a year off from coaching. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons (2016-20) and finished with a 42-37-1 record.

He famously led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title during the 2017-18 season against the Patriots.

Pederson also led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 before being fired in 2020 after a 4-11-1 record.

He’ll have a tough task ahead of him in Jacksonville and it all starts with getting Lawrence right. Lawrence struggled mightily as a rookie despite the talent being there.

He finished with 3,641 yards through the air but had a touchdown/interception ratio of 12/17.

If Pederson can unlock Lawrence’s potential, Jacksonville’s rebuild will go a lot faster.