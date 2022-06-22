Look: Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Tuesday's Viral Story

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A story that went viral this week claimed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost roughly $15 million because he accepted his signing bonus in cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, he cleared the air regarding this rumor.

Lawrence poured cold water on this story, saying it was his signing bonus for an endorsement deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

"Did y'all confuse my @FTX_Official signing bonus with my @NFL one? Carry on," Lawrence tweeted.

This should just about silence any of the remaining noise surrounding Lawrence's contract situation in Jacksonville.

Additionally, Lawrence's tweet officially debunks the idea that his $24 million signing bonus was crushed by the recent dip in cryptocurrency.

While we're on the subject of Lawrence's rookie deal, he is set to have a base salary of $825,000 this upcoming season, with a $6 million signing bonus and $1.5 million roster bonus.

Lawrence is hopeful he can take several steps in the right direction this upcoming season.