Look: Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa, Arrive In Jacksonville

For the past three years, Trevor Lawrence has been labeled a “generational talent.” He still has ways to go to validate that narrative, but he took a major step last night by becoming the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer said that he evaluated three different quarterback prospects during this draft process. Regardless, Lawrence has been the odds-on favorite to be the top pick for months.

Now that Lawrence is officially on the Jaguars’ roster for the foreseeable future, the Clemson product hopped on the first flight to Jacksonville so he can visit his new team.

The Jaguars’ official Twitter account posted a video of Lawrence arriving in Jacksonville with the caption: “@Trevorlawrencee’s first touch down in #DUUUVAL!”

Lawrence will be officially introduced as the newest member of the Jaguars later this week. He already spoke to ESPN’s Marty Smith about the opportunity that lies ahead.

“Pretty surreal,” Lawrence told Smith. “Obviously this has been the dream for the past few years. And like I’ve said, I didn’t even dream this as a kid, so [it’s] really special and just having all the people that I care about here watching, it’s really hard to explain. I was super nervous before and just am so excited to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”

There will be a lot of pressure on Lawrence from the moment he makes his NFL debut, but we’ve seen throughout the years that he’s not fazed by the moment.